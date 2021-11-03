Investors in Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) have made a return of 26% over the past year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) share price is up 21%, but that's less than the broader market return. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 4.6% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Territorial Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 4.3% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 21% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TBNK Earnings Per Share Growth November 3rd 2021

Dive deeper into Territorial Bancorp's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Territorial Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Territorial Bancorp the TSR over the last 1 year was 26%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Territorial Bancorp provided a TSR of 26% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 3% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Territorial Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Territorial Bancorp (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Territorial Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

