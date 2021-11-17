Investors in Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) have made a fantastic return of 313% over the past three years

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. Take, for example, the Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) share price, which skyrocketed 313% over three years. It's also up 25% in about a month. We note that Surgery Partners reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Surgery Partners isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years Surgery Partners has grown its revenue at 6.0% annually. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we're surprised that the share price has soared by 60% each year over that time. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. The company will need to continue to execute on its business strategy to justify this rise.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:SGRY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Surgery Partners shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 108% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Surgery Partners (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

