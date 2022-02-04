Investors in Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) have unfortunately lost 21% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) share price slid 21% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 5.7%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Super Group (SGHC) because we don't have a long term history to look at. The share price has dropped 23% in three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 9.6% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Super Group (SGHC) grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Super Group (SGHC)'s revenue is actually up 71% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SGHC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

We know that Super Group (SGHC) has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Super Group (SGHC)

A Different Perspective

While Super Group (SGHC) shareholders are down 21% for the year, the market itself is up 5.7%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 23% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Super Group (SGHC) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

