Investors in Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) have made a respectable return of 64% over the past three years

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 64% in three years isn't amazing.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Streamline Health Solutions wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Streamline Health Solutions saw its revenue shrink by 20% per year. The falling revenue is arguably somewhat reflected in the lacklustre return of 18% per year over three years, which falls short of the market return. Profit focussed investors would generally avoid a company with falling revenue and zero profits, since it's hard to imagine when profit might come.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:STRM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Streamline Health Solutions shareholders are down 22% for the year, but the market itself is up 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.2% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Streamline Health Solutions is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

We will like Streamline Health Solutions better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

