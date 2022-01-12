Investors in StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) have unfortunately lost 78% over the last year

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. It must have been painful to be a StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 78% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 17% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 46% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

StoneCo fell to a loss making position during the year. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:STNE Earnings Per Share Growth January 12th 2022

Dive deeper into StoneCo's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of StoneCo's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

StoneCo shareholders are down 78% for the year, but the broader market is up 16%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 5% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with StoneCo .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

