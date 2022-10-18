Investors in Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) have unfortunately lost 36% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) share price slid 37% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 25%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 11% higher than it was three years ago. Furthermore, it's down 15% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 7.4% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Stewart Information Services share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 8.6%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

We don't see any weakness in the Stewart Information Services' dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Stewart Information Services stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Stewart Information Services shareholders are down 36% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Stewart Information Services you should be aware of.

Stewart Information Services is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

