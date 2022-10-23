Investors in Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) have made a decent return of 61% over the past five years

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shareholders have enjoyed a 61% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 39% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 9.5%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Sterling Infrastructure moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Sterling Infrastructure share price is up 48% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 41% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.77.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Sterling Infrastructure has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Sterling Infrastructure stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sterling Infrastructure has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.5% in the last twelve months. However, that falls short of the 10% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sterling Infrastructure .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.