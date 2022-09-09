Investors in Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) have unfortunately lost 15% over the last year

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. The stock is actually down over the last year. But on the bright side, its return of 15%, is better than the market, which is down 0.15766593123185.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Stabilis Solutions isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Stabilis Solutions saw its revenue grow by 64%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price is down 15% in the last year, not too bad given the weak market. Given the strong revenue growth, it may simply be that the stock is suffering from market conditions. For us, this sort of situation smells of opportunity - the share price is down but the revenue is up. Either way, we'd say the mismatch between the revenue growth and the share price justifies a closer look.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqCM:SLNG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 9th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Stabilis Solutions stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Stabilis Solutions shareholders are down 15% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -16%. Stock has cost shareholders 4% per year for three years. The fact that the most recent year is worse, suggests ongoing challenges. Some people who buy stocks with declining share prices get called 'bagholders', which is slang for a person who owns worthless shares. Investors need thick skin. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Stabilis Solutions that you should be aware of.

Stabilis Solutions is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

