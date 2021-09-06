Investors in SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) have made a fantastic return of 401% over the past year

It hasn't been the best quarter for SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 18% in that time. But over the last year the share price has taken off like one of Elon Musk's rockets. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 401% in that time. So it is not that surprising to see the stock retrace a little. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because SPI Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year SPI Energy saw its revenue grow by 42%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. But the market is even more excited about it, with the price apparently bound for the moon, up 401% in one of earth's orbits. While we are always careful about jumping on a hot stock too late, there's certainly good reason to keep an eye on SPI Energy.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SPI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2021

Take a more thorough look at SPI Energy's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SPI Energy shareholders have gained 401% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 14%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting SPI Energy on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SPI Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with SPI Energy (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But note: SPI Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

