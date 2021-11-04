Investors in Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) have made a decent return of 34% over the past year

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Over the last year the Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) share price is up 34%, but that's less than the broader market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Snowflake made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Snowflake grew its revenue by 111% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. To be blunt the 34% is underwhelming given the strong revenue growth. When revenue spikes but the share price doesn't we can't help wondering if the market is missing something. It's possible that the market is worried about the losses, or simply that the growth was already priced in. Or, this could be worth adding to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SNOW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Snowflake shareholders have gained 34% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of 36%. And the stock has been on a nice little run lately, with the price climbing 27% higher in 90 days. This suggests the share price maintains some momentum, and investors are taking a more positive view of the stock. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Snowflake is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

