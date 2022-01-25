Investors in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) have unfortunately lost 86% over the last year

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC); the share price is down a whopping 86% in the last twelve months. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. SmileDirectClub may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 61% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

SmileDirectClub wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

SmileDirectClub grew its revenue by 4.0% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 86% share price implosion is unexpected.. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:SDC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on SmileDirectClub

A Different Perspective

While SmileDirectClub shareholders are down 86% for the year, the market itself is up 5.7%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 61% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with SmileDirectClub (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

SmileDirectClub is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

