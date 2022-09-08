Investors in Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) have unfortunately lost 74% over the last five years

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) for half a decade as the share price tanked 74%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 29% over the last twelve months. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 48% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

In the last half decade Smart Sand saw its share price fall as its EPS declined below zero. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:SND Earnings Per Share Growth September 8th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Smart Sand shareholders are down 29% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Smart Sand .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

