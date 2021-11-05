Investors in Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) have made a fantastic return of 323% over the past five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) share price has soared 323% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Sleep Number achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 87% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 33% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 10.14 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:SNBR Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Sleep Number has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Sleep Number's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Sleep Number shareholders have received returns of 32% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 33% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes Sleep Number a stock worth watching. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sleep Number (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

We will like Sleep Number better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

