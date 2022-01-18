Investors in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) have made a impressive return of 133% over the past three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) share price has flown 122% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! We note the stock price is up 1.0% in the last seven days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Skyworks Solutions was able to grow its EPS at 21% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 30% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SWKS Earnings Per Share Growth January 18th 2022

We know that Skyworks Solutions has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Skyworks Solutions' TSR for the last 3 years was 133%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Skyworks Solutions shareholders are up 3.7% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 13% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Skyworks Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Skyworks Solutions .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

