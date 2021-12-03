Investors in Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) have made a impressive return of 225% over the past year

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shareholders have seen the share price descend 16% over the month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Like an eagle, the share price soared 225% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Safe Bulkers went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 45% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SB Earnings and Revenue Growth December 3rd 2021

We know that Safe Bulkers has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Safe Bulkers shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 225% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 23% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Safe Bulkers .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

