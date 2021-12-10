Investors in RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) have unfortunately lost 63% over the last three years

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) share price has gained 14% in the last three months. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Tragically, the share price declined 63% in that time. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because RumbleON made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, RumbleON grew revenue at 13% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 18% per year. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:RMBL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that RumbleON rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 35% over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 18% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RumbleON better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for RumbleON that you should be aware of before investing here.

RumbleON is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

