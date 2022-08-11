Investors in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) have made a respectable return of 66% over the past five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 59% over five years, which is below the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 32% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Ross Stores managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.0% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 10% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ROST Earnings Per Share Growth August 11th 2022

We know that Ross Stores has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Ross Stores will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Ross Stores' TSR for the last 5 years was 66%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 10% in the twelve months, Ross Stores shareholders did even worse, losing 31% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ross Stores better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ross Stores (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Of course Ross Stores may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

