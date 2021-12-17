Investors in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) have made a favorable return of 84% over the past year

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) shareholders have seen the share price descend 14% over the month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 84%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We doubt the modest 0.5% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. We think that the revenue growth of 29% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:RMCF Earnings and Revenue Growth December 17th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 84% over one year. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

