Investors in Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) have unfortunately lost 46% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) share price slid 46% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 9.5%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 20% in that time. Even worse, it's down 27% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Ribbon Communications grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:RBBN Earnings Per Share Growth February 2nd 2022

We know that Ribbon Communications has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Ribbon Communications' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Ribbon Communications had a tough year, with a total loss of 46%, against a market gain of about 9.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Ribbon Communications (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

