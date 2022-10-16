Investors in REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) have made a return of 15% over the past three years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. That's what has happened with the REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) share price. It's up 15% over three years, but that is below the market return. At least the stock price is up over the last year, albeit only by 0.7%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

REX American Resources was able to grow its EPS at 45% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 5% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.08.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how REX American Resources has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at REX American Resources' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that REX American Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 0.7% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for REX American Resources that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

