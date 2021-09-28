Investors in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) have made a fantastic return of 587% over the past five years

Some Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 36% over the last three months. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). To be precise, the stock price is 587% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 59% decline over the last twelve months. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Repro Med Systems didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Repro Med Systems can boast revenue growth at a rate of 14% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. However, the share price gain of 47% during the period is considerably stronger. We usually like strong growth stocks but it does seem the market already appreciates this one quite well!

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:KRMD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Repro Med Systems stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Repro Med Systems shareholders are down 59% for the year, but the market itself is up 35%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 47%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Repro Med Systems that you should be aware of.

