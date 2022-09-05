Investors in Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) have unfortunately lost 14% over the last three years

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) shareholders, since the share price is down 20% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 37%.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Reinsurance Group of America saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 31% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 7% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:RGA Earnings Per Share Growth September 5th 2022

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Reinsurance Group of America's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Reinsurance Group of America the TSR over the last 3 years was -14%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Reinsurance Group of America shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.9% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 1.2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Reinsurance Group of America you should be aware of.

But note: Reinsurance Group of America may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

