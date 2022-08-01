Investors in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have made a favorable return of 91% over the past three years

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 91%: better than the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals achieved compound earnings per share growth of 49% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.90.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:REGN Earnings Per Share Growth August 1st 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.2% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 4% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

