Investors in Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) have made a return of 12% over the past year

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) share price is up 12%, but that's less than the broader market return. We'll need to follow Red River Bancshares for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Red River Bancshares grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 15%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 12% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Red River Bancshares as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:RRBI Earnings Per Share Growth December 24th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Red River Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Red River Bancshares shareholders have gained 12% for the year (even including dividends). While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 21%. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Red River Bancshares has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Red River Bancshares is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

