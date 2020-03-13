Investors in record weekly dash for cash as they dump shares, bonds

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Investors stormed out of bonds, equities and every other major asset class this week and piled a record $136.9 billion into cash, according to BofA's weekly flow data, as panic about the spreading coronavirus wiped trillions of dollars off the value of global markets.

From stocks to precious metals, oil to bitcoin, positions across all these sectors were liquidated as panicky investors rushed to raise cash - seen as the safest option at a time when a global economic recession threatens and every asset class is in turmoil.

The other well-known safe-haven, gold, saw a lesser $3.1 billion of inflows.

Analysts at BofA, parsing weekly data from flow tracking specialist EPFR, reported $136.9 billion of inflows into cash - the largest ever. Investors withdrew a record $25.9 billion from bond funds in the week to Wednesday.

Refinitiv Lipper data showed a similar drawdown in stocks and bonds, confirming the preference to hold cash.

BofA dubbed the moves "Fear and loathing", adding that the "crash reflected fears of economic recession, debt defaults, forced Wall Street liquidations and policy impotence or incompetence."

That was a reference to authorities' swingeing interest rate cuts and stimulus measures which have not completely soothed investors' fears, given the jury is out on how much economic damage the virus will inflict and for how long.

World stocks .MIWD00000PUS rebounded on Friday after huge cash injections were unveiled by the U.S. Federal Reserve and others but they still were set for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, following Thursday's 10% drop.

The capitulation has caused more than $10 trillion in market value losses on world stocks this week alone.

"A lot of new liquidity injections and hopes for more coordinated stimulus measures are keeping markets guessing and volatility heightened," said Mirabaud sales trader Mark Taylor.

Institute of International Finance (IIF) noted a "sudden stop" in non-resident portfolio flows to emerging markets, a useful gauge of risk appetite.

"Only a concerted response in terms of testing and containment will be able to mitigate the "fear factor" in markets and jump-start global demand," IIF said.

