Investors in Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a year ago are still down 76%, even after 13% gain this past week

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 76% in the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term.

While the stock has risen 13% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Reata Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Reata Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue by 29% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 76% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGM:RETA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 11th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Reata Pharmaceuticals will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Reata Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 76% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Reata Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Reata Pharmaceuticals is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.