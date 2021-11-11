Investors in Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) have unfortunately lost 67% over the last three years

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 67% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Reading International became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 47% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:RDI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Reading International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 52% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 11% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Reading International better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Reading International (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

