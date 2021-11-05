Investors in Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) have made a enviable return of 427% over the past year

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) has generated a beautiful 427% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 87% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Also impressive, the stock is up 154% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Ramaco Resources grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 51% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:METC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

We know that Ramaco Resources has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ramaco Resources rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 427% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 36% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ramaco Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Ramaco Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course Ramaco Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

