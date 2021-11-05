Investors in RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) have made a massive return of 812% over the past five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. To be precise, the stock price is 812% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, RADA Electronic Industries moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the RADA Electronic Industries share price is up 275% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 218% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 55% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:RADA Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

We know that RADA Electronic Industries has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on RADA Electronic Industries' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that RADA Electronic Industries has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 54% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 56% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RADA Electronic Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for RADA Electronic Industries you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

