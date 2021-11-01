Investors in QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) have made a stellar return of 110% over the past year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) share price has soared 110% return in just a single year. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 56% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

QuickLogic wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year QuickLogic saw its revenue grow by 0.5%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 110%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:QUIK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that QuickLogic shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 110% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with QuickLogic .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

