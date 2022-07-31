Investors in PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) have unfortunately lost 44% over the last year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) share price is down 44% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 11%. PubMatic may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 26% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the PubMatic share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 138%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

PubMatic managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:PUBM Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt PubMatic shareholders are happy with the loss of 44% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 26%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PubMatic better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for PubMatic you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

