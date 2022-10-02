Investors in Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) have unfortunately lost 35% over the last year

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) share price up 26% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 35% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Progyny had to report a 44% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 35% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. With a P/E ratio of 74.81, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:PGNY Earnings Per Share Growth October 2nd 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Progyny's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Progyny shareholders are happy with the loss of 35% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 26%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Progyny you should be aware of.

