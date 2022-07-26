Investors in Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) from a year ago are still down 52%, even after 5.0% gain this past week

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 52% in that time. Procore Technologies may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$305m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Procore Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Procore Technologies grew its revenue by 33% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 52% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PCOR Earnings and Revenue Growth July 26th 2022

Procore Technologies is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Procore Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Procore Technologies shareholders are down 52% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 8.5% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Procore Technologies you should know about.

