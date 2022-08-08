Investors in Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a year ago are still down 83%, even after 18% gain this past week

It's nice to see the Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) share price up 18% in a week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 83%. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

While the last year has been tough for Precision BioSciences shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Precision BioSciences wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Precision BioSciences grew its revenue by 205% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 83% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

NasdaqGS:DTIL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

A Different Perspective

Precision BioSciences shareholders are down 83% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 12%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 22% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Precision BioSciences better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Precision BioSciences (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

