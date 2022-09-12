Investors in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) have unfortunately lost 55% over the last year

It is a pleasure to report that the PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) is up 35% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 55% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

PowerFleet wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year PowerFleet saw its revenue grow by 9.9%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 55% in the last year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:PWFL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling PowerFleet stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that PowerFleet shareholders are down 55% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for PowerFleet (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

