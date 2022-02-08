Investors in Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) have unfortunately lost 65% over the last year

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 65%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Pliant Therapeutics because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 36% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Pliant Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Pliant Therapeutics saw its revenue fall by 89%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. It's no surprise, then, that investors dumped the stock like it was garbage, sending the share price down 65%. Buying shares in loss making companies with falling revenue is often called speculation, not investing. So we'll be looking for strong improvements on the numbers before getting excited.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:PLRX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

A Different Perspective

While Pliant Therapeutics shareholders are down 65% for the year, the market itself is up 4.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 36% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pliant Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Pliant Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

