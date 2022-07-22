Investors in PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX) have unfortunately lost 63% over the last five years

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ:PFX) share price dropped 71% over five years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, PhenixFIN moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

We don't think that the 1.3% is big factor in the share price, since it's quite small, as dividends go. It could be that the revenue decline of 33% per year is viewed as evidence that PhenixFIN is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:PFX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for PhenixFIN the TSR over the last 5 years was -63%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that PhenixFIN shares lost 7.1% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 13%. What is more upsetting is the 10% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PhenixFIN (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

