Investors in PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) have made a massive return of 314% over the past three years

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 314%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

PFSweb wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

PFSweb actually saw its revenue drop by 2.2% per year over three years. This is in stark contrast to the strong share price growth of 61%, compound, per year. This clear lack of correlation between revenue and share price is surprising to see in a money losing company. So there is a serious possibility that some holders are counting their chickens before they hatch.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:PFSW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that PFSweb shareholders are down 17% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 10%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for PFSweb (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

