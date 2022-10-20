Investors in Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) have unfortunately lost 58% over the last three years

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 58% share price collapse, in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 54% in a year. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 8.3% in the same period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Opera didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years Opera saw its revenue shrink by 0.4% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline of 17% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Opera shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 54%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 24%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 17% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. You could get a better understanding of Opera's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

