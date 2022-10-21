Investors in OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) have unfortunately lost 35% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 35%. That's well below the market decline of 24%. Because OneWater Marine hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 20% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the OneWater Marine share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

OneWater Marine's revenue is actually up 34% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that OneWater Marine has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on OneWater Marine

A Different Perspective

We doubt OneWater Marine shareholders are happy with the loss of 35% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 24%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 20% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with OneWater Marine (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

