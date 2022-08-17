Investors in Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) from a year ago are still down 37%, even after 16% gain this past week

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 61% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 37% in one year, under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$282m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Olink Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Olink Holding increased its revenue by 64%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 37% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:OLK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Olink Holding stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Olink Holding shareholders are down 37% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 7.5%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 61% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Olink Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Olink Holding .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

