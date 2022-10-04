Investors in NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have made a strong return of 173% over the past three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 172% higher than it was. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

NVIDIA was able to grow its EPS at 40% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 40% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:NVDA Earnings Per Share Growth October 4th 2022

We know that NVIDIA has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at NVIDIA's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, NVIDIA shareholders did even worse, losing 37% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 22% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

