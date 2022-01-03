Investors in Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) have unfortunately lost 23% over the last year

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 23% in one year, under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Nuvve Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Nuvve Holding grew its revenue by 31% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 23%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:NVVE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Nuvve Holding stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 21% in the last year, Nuvve Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 23%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 21%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Nuvve Holding .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

