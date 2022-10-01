Investors in Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) have made a solid return of 199% over the past five years

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. In fact, the share price is 199% higher today. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Nova achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 31% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 25% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:NVMI Earnings Per Share Growth October 1st 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Nova has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Nova's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Nova shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 17% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 22%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 25% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Nova scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

