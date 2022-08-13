Investors in New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) have unfortunately lost 65% over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 66% in that time. New York City REIT may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 60% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

New York City REIT wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, New York City REIT increased its revenue by 26%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 66% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:NYC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think New York City REIT will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

New York City REIT shareholders are down 65% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 8.8%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 60%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand New York City REIT better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for New York City REIT (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

New York City REIT is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

