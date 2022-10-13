Investors in NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) have unfortunately lost 22% over the last year

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. So while the NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) share price is down 25% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -22%. That's better than the market which declined 44% over the last year. We wouldn't rush to judgement on NETSTREIT because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 12% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 18% in the same period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that NETSTREIT only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

NETSTREIT grew its revenue by 65% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given that the broader market is down the 25% drop last year isn't too bad. Given the strong revenue growth, it may simply be that the stock is suffering from market conditions. Given the strong growth in revenue, this could be an opportunity for long-term focussed growth investors, assuming the stock has the resources to reach profitability. Either way, we'd say the mismatch between the revenue growth and the share price justifies a closer look.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that NETSTREIT has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for NETSTREIT in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, NETSTREIT's TSR for the last 1 year was -22%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 44% over the year, the fact that NETSTREIT shareholders were down 22% isn't so bad. The falls have continued up until the last quarter, with the share price down 12% in that time. This doesn't look great to us, but it is possible that the market is over-reacting to prior disappointment. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that NETSTREIT is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

