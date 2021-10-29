Investors in NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) have made a favorable return of 50% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) share price is 45% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 37% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. NETSTREIT hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that NETSTREIT only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last twelve months, NETSTREIT's revenue grew by 118%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 45% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate NETSTREIT in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NTST Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for NETSTREIT the TSR over the last 1 year was 50%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that NETSTREIT shareholders have gained 50% over the last year, including dividends. Unfortunately the share price is down 1.7% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NETSTREIT better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for NETSTREIT you should know about.

