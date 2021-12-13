Investors in Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) have made a favorable return of 30% over the past three years

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 23% in the last quarter. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 30% in three years isn't amazing.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Natural Alternatives International achieved compound earnings per share growth of 26% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.88.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:NAII Earnings Per Share Growth December 13th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Natural Alternatives International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Natural Alternatives International you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

