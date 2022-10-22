Investors in Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) have made a favorable return of 55% over the past three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) shareholders have seen the share price rise 55% over three years, well in excess of the market return (22%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 3.4% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Monster Beverage was able to grow its EPS at 6.3% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Dive deeper into Monster Beverage's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Monster Beverage's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Monster Beverage shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.4% over one year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 9% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Monster Beverage you should know about.

