Investors in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) have made a incredible return of 517% over the past five years

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 492%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Monolithic Power Systems achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 32% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 43% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 107.02.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:MPWR Earnings Per Share Growth December 23rd 2021

We know that Monolithic Power Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Monolithic Power Systems' TSR for the last 5 years was 517%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Monolithic Power Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 44% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Monolithic Power Systems .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

